The White House has confirmed that Biden’s meeting with Zelensky will take place next Wednesday

US President Joe Biden is ready to receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington next Wednesday, the White House reports.

“The President will receive the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House,” the US President’s work schedule reads as of September 1.

The White House saw the upcoming visit as a confirmation of the US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, close cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy security and Zelensky’s support in the fight against corruption and reform. program.

The meeting between Zelensky and Biden has been postponed from August 31 to September 1 due to the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan, said Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader was scheduled to pay a working visit to the United States on August 30, and he was scheduled to meet with Biden on August 31. The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba explained that the event will have a face-to-face format.