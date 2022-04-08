HomeUkraineRussia strikes Kramatorsk railway station, killing more than 30, injuring more than...
Ukraine

Russia strikes Kramatorsk railway station, killing more than 30, injuring more than a hundred

Gleb Parfenenko
Росія завдала удару по залізничному вокзалу Краматорська, понад 30 загиблих, більше сотні поранених

More than 30 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a Russian missile strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, the BBC reports. The media refer to the information of the State Railway Company of Ukraine.

Kramatorsk is one of the easternmost stations still operating in Ukraine. The governor of Donetsk said that at that time thousands of people were there trying to get on trains to take them out of the area.

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia added that two rockets hit the station.

Kramatorsk is widely known as one of the main evacuation routes from eastern Ukraine.

Wait for the details.

Fresh news

Related news

Popular rubrics

TourismRussiaUkraineCOVID Travel NewsUSALifeStyleTurkeyEgyptPolitics

Popular topics

COVID-19The war of the Russian Federation against UkrainecoronavirusEuropesanctionspandemicVladimir PutinEntry ruleshealth

Social networks

Warning

Full publication (reprint) of dip.org.ua materials on social networks is prohibited. Partial reprinting (up to 30% of the material) is possible if there is an active hyperlink to the source of the publication and a clickable link to the page dip.org.ua on social networks at the beginning of the post.

When using dip.org.ua materials on other Internet sites, a direct active hyperlink to the page containing the original publication is mandatory. The link should be visible and located at the beginning of the publication. Otherwise we will swear.

The site may contain content that is not suitable for viewing by people under 16 years of age.

© 2022 DIP - Tourist portal