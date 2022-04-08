Russia strikes Kramatorsk railway station, killing more than 30, injuring more than a hundred

More than 30 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a Russian missile strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, the BBC reports. The media refer to the information of the State Railway Company of Ukraine.

Kramatorsk is one of the easternmost stations still operating in Ukraine. The governor of Donetsk said that at that time thousands of people were there trying to get on trains to take them out of the area.

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia added that two rockets hit the station.

Kramatorsk is widely known as one of the main evacuation routes from eastern Ukraine.

Su un lato di uno dei razzi caduti sulla stazione di Krematorsk è visibile la scritta in russo "per i bambini", da intendersi come "vendetta per i bambini morti" o qualcosa del genere. Orrore. pic.twitter.com/RWIYXjnDFB — Daniele Angrisani (@putino) April 8, 2022

Wait for the details.