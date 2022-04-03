“Look what bastards you raised”: Zelensky addressed the mothers of Russian soldiers

“Look what bastards you raised,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the mothers of Russian soldiers, posting photographs from Bukchi near Kiev showing the bodies of civilians killed by Russian troops.

“Bucharest, declaration of the NATO summit. April 3, 14 years ago. There was a chance to win. Russia did not come. Bucha, Kiev region. Infection. Russia came. I advise the mothers of the Russian military to look. Look what bastards you raised. Killers, looters executioners,” the president added, posting photos of this city in the Kiev region.

“What Russia is doing is genocide”

In an interview with the American television channel CBS, Zelensky admitted that “we find (the bodies of) people with their hands tied, with severed heads. I don’t understand such things. I don’t understand that children were killed and tortured. it wasn’t enough to get these criminals killed. Maybe they wanted to take away their gold or washing machines, but (…) they also tortured them,” he said, referring to the situation discovered after the liberation of cities near Kyiv and the video footage from the site, which he presented to television .

When asked by a journalist whether these crimes are genocide, the president answered in the affirmative. Yes, this is genocide. The liquidation of the entire country and people. We are citizens of Ukraine, we have more than 100 nationalities. We are talking about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities, Zelensky said, adding that Ukrainians are being punished in this way for disobeying Moscow.

Referring to the peace talks with Russia, the Ukrainian leader noted that although it is difficult for him personally to start negotiations after what happened, he must do it as president. He said he was ready for Ukraine to become a neutral state, but it must have strong security guarantees along with a coercive mechanism, as well as be able to join the European Union.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian and Russian sides are close to reaching an agreement, but at the same time they expressed doubts that Russia would comply with it. He added that the minimum condition for conducting direct negotiations with Putin is the withdrawal of Russian troops to positions that were before the invasion.