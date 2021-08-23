Kyiv has imposed sanctions against Rostelecom and other Russian companies

HomeRUSSIAKyiv has imposed sanctions against Rostelecom and other Russian companies
Gleb Parfenenko
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to block access to Rostelecom’s web resources, Moscow Komsomolets publications and other Russian resources.

This follows from the decree of the head of state, published on Sunday on the website of the President of Ukraine, Interfax reports.

According to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, the restrictive measures will affect 12 Russian companies.

The sanctions include, in particular, Business News Media JSC and its website Vedomosti, TRK-32 JSC, Business News Media Joint-Stock Company, Historical Perspectives Research Foundation, and the Mutual Aid Charitable Aid Association.

The sanctions will also apply to Novinfo, Narodny Noviny, and the News News news agency.

