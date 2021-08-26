Kuleba: Crimean platform – Russia’s defeat

The Crimean platform has become a defeat for Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a press conference in Kiev on Thursday.

Kuleba recalled that the first constituent summit of the “Crimean Platform” was held in Kiev on August 23 with the participation of representatives of 46 countries and international organizations.

“All our partners note that the launch of the Crimean platform at such a high level was a major defeat for Moscow,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit of the Crimean Platform is just the beginning of a lot of work in five areas: non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea, application of sanctions, countering human rights violations, guaranteeing safety and freedom of navigation and overcoming the economic and environmental consequences of de-occupation.

Kuleba also commented on rumors about the hijacking of the Ukrainian plane.

The Foreign Minister denied allegations of the seizure of the Ukrainian airliner, noting that there were some threats against the plane, but the problem was resolved.