The German ambassador explained why Ukraine will not be able to join NATO

Gleb Parfenenko
Посол Німеччини розповів, чому Україна не зможе вступити в НАТО

According to Anka Feldhusen, membership in the North Atlantic Alliance is hampered by the situation around Crimea and the conflict in Donbas.

The conflict in Donbas and the situation around Crimea are preventing Ukraine from joining NATO. This was stated by German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen.

“The fact remains: there is a military conflict in Ukraine. It is always difficult for NATO to accept new countries where such conflicts are taking place, ”she said. Asked whether the conflict in the east of the country, as well as the situation around Crimea, is an obstacle to membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, the ambassador answered “yes”.

Feldhusen noted that Kyiv has the tools to go further in cooperation with NATO. “These are annual national programs under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, which Ukraine implements annually. In addition, for almost two years, Ukraine has had the status of a partner in the Alliance’s enhanced capabilities, where you have not yet used the existing opportunities, “she said. In addition, the ambassador reminded of the need for reforms, including military, judicial and anti-corruption.

