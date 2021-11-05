HomeLifeStyleWhat are the risks of eating sushi with raw fish?
LifeStyleMedicine

What are the risks of eating sushi with raw fish?

Gleb Parfenenko
Які ризики вживання суші з сирою рибою?

Salmon and fresh tuna are some of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids. They are an excellent supplier of invaluable vitamin B12, iron, potassium and vitamin D, which are abundant in the meat of this fatty fish. According to WebMD, salmon and tuna, like fish in general, are some of the best sources of pure protein. They are very useful for the cardiovascular system, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of diabetes and obesity, suppress inflammation.

Japanese cuisine has become increasingly popular in recent years. It includes a wide selection of raw fish dishes, including traditional sushi in all its forms.

Japanese sushi is made from raw fish, which is considered a delicacy. In addition to all the health benefits, raw fish can be dangerous to health.

Raw salmon and tuna can be carriers of some parasites, such as Japanese tapeworm. This is shown by the report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quoted by healthdigest.com. The study was conducted in 2017 on wild salmon caught off the coast of Alaska.

This means that raw, undercooked or semi-raw wild fish can be infected with a dangerous parasite. In addition to tapeworm, raw fish flesh can carry infections of dangerous viruses, bacteria and other parasites that remain in active form with insufficient or no cooking, according to healthline.com.

If you prefer raw or undercooked fish, it is advisable to know its source.

The safest way is to eat well-cooked fish with a heat treatment of over 100 degrees Celsius. Freezing of fish should be not lower than -20 degrees. This is the only way to be sure that dangerous pathogens will not multiply in her meat.

The safest way to eat salmon or tuna is to cook them with the right heat treatment.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanweatherJoe Bidenearthquakeplane

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International