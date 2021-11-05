What are the risks of eating sushi with raw fish?

Salmon and fresh tuna are some of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids. They are an excellent supplier of invaluable vitamin B12, iron, potassium and vitamin D, which are abundant in the meat of this fatty fish. According to WebMD, salmon and tuna, like fish in general, are some of the best sources of pure protein. They are very useful for the cardiovascular system, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of diabetes and obesity, suppress inflammation.

Japanese cuisine has become increasingly popular in recent years. It includes a wide selection of raw fish dishes, including traditional sushi in all its forms.

Japanese sushi is made from raw fish, which is considered a delicacy. In addition to all the health benefits, raw fish can be dangerous to health.

Raw salmon and tuna can be carriers of some parasites, such as Japanese tapeworm. This is shown by the report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quoted by healthdigest.com. The study was conducted in 2017 on wild salmon caught off the coast of Alaska.

This means that raw, undercooked or semi-raw wild fish can be infected with a dangerous parasite. In addition to tapeworm, raw fish flesh can carry infections of dangerous viruses, bacteria and other parasites that remain in active form with insufficient or no cooking, according to healthline.com.

If you prefer raw or undercooked fish, it is advisable to know its source.

The safest way is to eat well-cooked fish with a heat treatment of over 100 degrees Celsius. Freezing of fish should be not lower than -20 degrees. This is the only way to be sure that dangerous pathogens will not multiply in her meat.

The safest way to eat salmon or tuna is to cook them with the right heat treatment.