Water with lemon and its miracles for health

Drinking water is essential for health. Lack of water leads to mild and severe dehydration, which disrupts all important body functions. However, drinking water with lemon brings even more health benefits.

You can drink it in the morning as an energy drink to recharge your batteries during the day. This is a great substitute for coffee because it invigorates and awakens the body. Lemon water in the morning on an empty stomach is a great way to alkalize the body from the inside, as it balances the pH and protects against a number of diseases.

What are the main benefits of lemon water?

Very high content of vitamin C

Lemons are an excellent source of vitamin C. Water with lemon juice is rich in an important vitamin that is an antioxidant and fights free radicals in the body, reducing the risk of inflammation, cardiovascular disease, cancer, premature aging of the body and skin. . Regular consumption of water with lemon can help the immune system better fight viruses and colds, reducing recovery time.

Lemon water also contains important vitamins and minerals such as complex B, folic acid, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, fiber.

A wonderful moisturizer

Lemon water moisturizes the body and prevents fluid loss. If you are in the summer heat or work out in the gym, water with lemon will protect your body from excessive fluid loss. For many, drinking water is not their favorite pastime because it is tasteless. However, water with the addition of lemon juice gives a completely different invigorating pleasure.

To reduce and prevent the formation of kidney stones

Water with lemon has an alkaline effect. It counteracts the acidic environment in the body, which is a prerequisite for the formation of calcium formations in the kidneys, gallbladder, teeth. Regular consumption of water with lemon normalizes the acid-base balance in the body and can prevent the formation of new stones.

Promotes digestion

According to healthline.com, lemon water can help relieve constipation. This practice has been known for centuries in Ayurveda and oriental traditional medicine. Lemon juice stimulates intestinal motility, accelerating its movement and facilitating the excretion of toxins.

Helps reduce inflammation

Regular consumption of water with lemon can reduce acidity in the body, which, in turn, reduces inflammation in the tissues. Balancing the alkaline-acid level in the body reduces pain in joints, tissues, helps prevent the development of many diseases.