HomeLifeStyleThe professor revealed the secret of why people often fart while flying...
LifeStyleMedicineTourism

The professor revealed the secret of why people often fart while flying in an airplane

Gleb Parfenenko
The professor revealed the secret of why people often fart while flying in an airplane

“It’s not your fault that you often fart on a plane,” reassured tourists Jacob Rosenberg, a clinical professor at the University of Copenhagen. According to him, these are objective physical features associated with the pressure difference. However, a little help to reduce flatulence is still possible.

As the professor told the BBC, he himself also found out how his stomach swelled during a long flight to New Zealand. Then he watched his empty water bottle expand during the flight, and then sagged when they returned to the ground, he realized that the same could be said of his stomach.

“The pressure in the plane is dropping, and the gas has to expand and take up more space. During the flight, the gas inside the stomach then expands by 30 percent – and he needs to go somewhere,” – said the professor.

He also noted that there are some ways to reduce the amount of discomfort for yourself and others. In particular, eat more carbohydrates and less fiber before the flight and on the plane. But carbonated beverages, including water and gas, it is better to give up.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International