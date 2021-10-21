Great health benefits from the use of hemp seeds

Hemp seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 vegetable fatty acids. It is rich in many nutrients that are valuable for health and can help improve it.

What is the nutritional value of hemp seeds?

30 grams or about a tablespoon of hemp seeds contain:

166 calories;

14.6 g of fat;

1.5 g of sodium;

2.6 g of carbohydrates;

1.2 g of fiber;

0.5 g of sugars;

9.5 g of protein.

One serving of hemp seeds is high in calories, so be careful with their number, but they are low in carbohydrates, and some of them contain fiber, which is an added bonus. That is why hemp seeds are considered a food with a low glycemic index, which makes them ideal for people with diabetes and insulin resistance.

What are the health benefits of cannabis seeds?

Improves the cardiovascular system

Hemp seeds are a rich source of omega-3s. These monounsaturated fatty acids are extremely important for the heart and blood vessels because they improve the lipid profile, lower cholesterol, which is important for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

For healthier bones

Magnesium in hemp seeds also helps build bones. Magnesium, like calcium, is an important element in increasing bone density. These minerals are valuable in the fight against osteoporosis and play an important role in its prevention.

Improve memory and concentration

Hemp seeds stimulate brain activity, improving memory and concentration. This is evidenced by a recent study cited by verywellhealth.com. Scientists have found that hemp seeds prevent damage to brain cells and the nervous system caused by inflammation of tissues.

Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes

Hemp seeds are very rich in magnesium. Magnesium is needed by the body to maintain optimal blood sugar levels. Magnesium is involved in the breakdown of blood glucose and reduces the insulin resistance of cells, improving their sensitivity to their own insulin. This reduces the risk of diabetes.

For healthier bones

Magnesium in hemp seeds also helps build bones. Magnesium as well as calcium are important elements for increasing bone density. These minerals are valuable in the fight against osteoporosis and play an important role in its prevention.

Understands constipation

Hemp seeds are very rich in fiber, which accelerates bowel movements and nourishes the beneficial bacteria contained in them. It helps relieve constipation and improve metabolism. Add a tablespoon of hemp seeds to breakfast with yogurt and oatmeal. This will improve defecation and make the stool softer.

Improve memory and concentration

Hemp seeds stimulate brain activity, improving memory and concentration. This is evidenced by a recent study cited by verywellhealth.com. Scientists have found that hemp seeds prevent damage to brain cells and the nervous system caused by inflammation of tissues.