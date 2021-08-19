Cases of a rare mosquito-borne disease have been registered in Kyiv

Since the beginning of the year, three cases of rare and dangerous disease – heartworm disease – have been registered in Kyiv. Transmitted by mosquitoes through bites.

The disease is caused by parasitic roundworms – heartworms that affect both animals and humans. This was reported in the Kyiv Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

A subcutaneous nodule forms at the site of a mosquito bite. The main symptoms are redness and swelling. The helminths can migrate to a depth of 30 cm under human skin, and this is felt. At the same time from the moment of infection to the appearance of the nodule can take at least a month, and sometimes two years. The parasite is removed surgically.

This year, parasitic worms measuring 11, 7 and 12 cm were removed in Kyiv – in one case from the right hand, and in two others – from the left eye.

Experts advise to use all possible means against mosquitoes for prevention.

According to the Ukrainian newspaper “Vesti”, in the resort of Kirillovka, which this year suffers from an invasion of jellyfish, now vacationers complain about mosquitoes. Insects simply cover the walls, window sills and ceilings like a carpet, and tourists post videos on social networks to confirm this.