3 products that suppress our immune system

The immune system needs plenty of useful nutrients to function well and protect us from viruses and bacteria. It is especially important to follow a varied and complete diet so that we can provide our immune system with everything it needs. The obligatory variety of products includes whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, proteins, useful fats, seeds. They are natural sources of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber, fatty acids needed by the body.

Unfortunately, we often include in our diet foods and beverages that have a very low nutritional value, are rich in empty extra calories and can worsen the state of the immune system by lowering the body’s immune defenses.

Which three foods are most harmful to the immune system?

Sodas

Carbonated drinks contain sugar, sweeteners and sugar alcohols in all their forms. Added sugar offers the body an excess of empty calories, which increases insulin resistance of cells and causes inflammation in tissues. When we regularly drink fizzy drinks, we keep it microinflammatory throughout the body. It confuses the immune system, depletes it and forces it to fight it constantly. In this way we weaken our immunity when we need it.

Regular consumption of carbonated beverages is associated with a number of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, obesity.

Alcohol

Alcohol reduces the body’s immune defenses, reducing its ability to fight attacks by various infectious pathogens. Drinking alcohol can slow down wound healing, slow recovery from illness, and make you more susceptible to viral infections. According to realsimple.com, regular alcohol drinkers are at greater risk of more serious viral infections.

Frozen foods

Frozen semi-finished or ready-to-eat products contain a huge amount of preservatives, flavor enhancers, saturated and hydrogenated fats and refined carbohydrates. All this is intended for storage of products, the shelf life of which in unfrozen form does not exceed 2-3 days. Frozen semi-finished products contain a very large amount of salt and sugar, which further complicates the functions of the immune system.

If you want to have a strong and healthy immune system, ready to fight all viral and bacterial pathogens, eat a variety of healthy foods rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber.