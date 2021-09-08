HomeLifeStyleApple has announced the launch date of the new iPhone line
LifeStyle

Apple has announced the launch date of the new iPhone line

Як очікується, на ній компанія представить нову лінійку смартфонів iPhone

Yevhenii Podolskyi

American Apple Inc. sent out invitations to the media to the annual event, which will take place this year on September 14.

It is expected that the company will present a new line of iPhone smartphones, writes CNBC. Also, according to experts, Apple Watch and AirPods may be presented during the presentation.

The event will be held in virtual mode and will begin at 18:00 Kyiv time. The broadcast will be available on apple.com or in the Apple TV application.

The company traditionally presents new iPhones to the public in the first month of autumn, but in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed to October. Instead, last September, Apple unveiled new models of Apple Watch and iPad watches.

It is possible that this year the company will arrive in a similar way and postpone the premiere of new smartphones, says CNBC.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle Eastfirevaccinepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International