Apple has announced the launch date of the new iPhone line

American Apple Inc. sent out invitations to the media to the annual event, which will take place this year on September 14.

It is expected that the company will present a new line of iPhone smartphones, writes CNBC. Also, according to experts, Apple Watch and AirPods may be presented during the presentation.

The event will be held in virtual mode and will begin at 18:00 Kyiv time. The broadcast will be available on apple.com or in the Apple TV application.

The company traditionally presents new iPhones to the public in the first month of autumn, but in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed to October. Instead, last September, Apple unveiled new models of Apple Watch and iPad watches.

It is possible that this year the company will arrive in a similar way and postpone the premiere of new smartphones, says CNBC.