It became known why Apple users do not want to upgrade to iOS 15

Apple released an updated version of its operating system on Monday – iOS 15. However, the speed of implementation of the new OS is much lower than with the release of previous versions.

After the release of iOS 15 last Monday, researchers began to analyze the speed of adoption of the new operating system. There is an unusual situation: the latest version of the OS was installed by less than 10% of iPhone owners. At the same time, for the same period last year, iOS 14 was installed by 14.5% of users whose phones supported the latest operating system.

The data is provided by Mixpanel, a business intelligence service provider that tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications. At the same time, the GizChina portal notes that Mixpanel apparently evaluates the value only on the basis of visits to all websites and applications that combine the company’s data analysis tools. Therefore, these data cannot be considered official. However, they are still interesting, especially when comparing these data from year to year.

Experts suggest that the poor implementation of iOS 15 was influenced by Apple’s announcement that the company will continue to update and support iOS 14 in parallel. This is the first time that developers from Cupertino have decided to support two versions of their OS simultaneously. How long this period of double updates will last is unclear. Apparently, users do not see the need to upgrade, because the current version is stable and will continue to improve.