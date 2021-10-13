HomeEconomicArrier will cut production of the iPhone 13 due to a global...
Arrier will cut production of the iPhone 13 due to a global shortage of chips

Gleb Parfenenko
Arrier will cut production of the iPhone 13 due to a global shortage of chips

Apple is likely to have to cut its production plans to 2021 with the release of the iPhone 13 by 10 million units due to a long shortage of chips, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Apple originally planned to launch 90 million units of its latest smartphone in the 4th quarter of 2021, but told manufacturing partners that it is now targeting fewer, as supply chain partners Broadcom and Texas Instruments may not be able to supply enough components for so many devices. reports Bloomberg with reference to people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

The lack of chips has affected supply chains around the world, hitting the technology industry, automakers and other products with technological equipment. It is expected that in 2021 it will cost companies hundreds of billions of dollars, and, according to experts, may last another two years.

Hillary Hoffauer, Ben Wink and Andy Kirsch of Insider recently reported that the deficit is largely due to the trade war between the United States and China.

