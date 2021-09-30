Pyongyang wants to resume ties with South Korea

HomeSOUTH KOREAPyongyang wants to resume ties with South Korea
Gleb Parfenenko
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced the resumption of communications with South Korea, according to the state agency of North Korea.

Speaking before the Supreme National Assembly, Kim said he wanted it to happen in early October. He accused the United States of offering talks without changing its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.

Kim’s statement came the day after North Korea demonstrated its strength by testing the launch of a new hypersonic missile. Inter-Korean relations have reached a stalemate after the US-North Korea summit in early 2019.

