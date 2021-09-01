Protest in the Italian parliament against the introduction of green passports

A group of far-right deputies interrupted a meeting of the Italian parliament and stood in the center of the hall with signs “No to the COVID certificate.”

The debate in the Italian parliament was suspended until tensions eased. Rome is expected to introduce new measures within a few days, including a number of restrictions for people who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has offered $ 100 for every US citizen who decides to get vaccinated. He said this in a statement on the vaccination campaign in the country. He also voiced new requirements for workers in various sectors – the introduction of mandatory immunization for those working in the public sector.