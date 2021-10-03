Heavy fire almost destroyed the iconic bridge in Rome (Video)

A large fire broke out that night on one of the important bridges of the Italian capital Rome – the Bridge of Industry, also known as the Iron Bridge, in the area of ​​Ostiense, according to the newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The pedestrian part of the building, built 158 ​​years ago, suffered the most. The wreckage of the bridge fell into the Tiber River, and navigation on it was temporarily suspended.

The “Iron Bridge” in Rome, Italy burned down and collapsed, yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/uU7Pw9OMro — k-lo2 (@k_klo224743370) October 3, 2021

Thanks to the timely intervention of firefighters, no casualties were reported. The bridge will remain unusable indefinitely, as experts will check for the danger of a complete collapse.

The exact causes of the fire are currently unknown. However, it has been suggested that the flames may have started through a shack and rubbish at its foot, around which the homeless gathered. There were also gas cylinders, which they used for heating and which could explode when the fire started. Then the flames quickly spread to the bridge structure, as gas pipes and electric wires also pass through it.

If this version turns out to be true, it will throw firewood at the opponents of the Roman government, where local elections are being held today and tomorrow. The issue of garbage and dirt crisis in the capital was one of the key during the election campaign.