Mass evacuations, uprooted trees, overhead transport. Cyclone Gulab hits the east coast of India

Yevhenii Podolskyi

On Sunday, tropical cyclone Gulab hit the states of Orissa and Andhra Pradesh on the east coast of India. Authorities warn against storms and downpours. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from endangered areas.

As local authorities have warned, winds and very heavy rainfalls are expected in the coming days, which could even cause flooding in some regions.

The cyclone first hit the coast in Andhra Pradesh – the wind blew at a speed of 95 km per hour to cut trees. About 80 thousand people were evacuated to safety. family – reports AFP. According to local authorities, more than 20,000 people have been evacuated to the state of Orissa. people. Rescuers have already been dispatched to affected areas, railways have been suspended, and people have been told to stay home.

“The northern Indian Ocean region is increasingly exposed to cyclones, which scientists associate with global warming,” writes AFP. In May, cyclone Yaas passed through Orissa, killing 20 people and leaving several thousand homeless. The post-disaster losses are estimated at more than $ 2 billion.

