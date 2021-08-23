New fires broke out in Greece

Only a few days after firefighters managed to put out a devastating forest fire on the Greek island of Northern Evia, which destroyed part of the forest, a new fire broke out near Marmari, a coastal town in the southeastern part of the island.

Earlier, a message was sent from the number 112 to the residents of Marmari, as well as two settlements, with a request for a warning evacuation. This is the village of “Kokkinis” and the village of the Building Society of Doctors.

There were 46 firefighters, 20 fire engines and an infantry unit in the area, and the “water bombers” arrived early in the morning.

Authorities said a Marine guard, a private boat and two passenger ships were moored in Marmara in case residents were evacuated by sea.

In addition, according to the relevant information, the movement of vehicles was temporarily stopped in both traffic flows, from the provincial road Lepuron – Karistos, from the intersection of Stupayon to the intersection of Marmari.

Interruptions in electricity supply were reported in the surrounding areas. According to PPC technical president Costas Maniatis, PPC has continued to cut off electricity in three fire-affected settlements.

He noted that the fire in Marmara burned two medium-voltage columns located on the road to Figia, and after the fire was extinguished, it remains to determine the damage.

Η φωτιά στο Μαρμάρι, (ανήκει στο Δήμο Καρύστου), οπως φαίνεται μέσα από το πλοίο κατά τον απόπλου του, στις 6:45 π.μ από το λιμάνι. #φωτια #Ευβοια #Μαρμαρι #Καρυστος pic.twitter.com/vyN8DbtswG — Fay Lyssaiou 🇬🇷🇨🇾🇮🇱🇲🇫🇦🇪🇪🇬🇸🇦🇦🇹🇦🇲 (@faylyss) August 23, 2021

The fire in the north, the largest in a few weeks, began in early August and burned for more than a week before being contained, devastating thousands of hectares of forest.