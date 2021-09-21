Greece is saving households due to soaring electricity prices

The Greek government has announced specific compensation to ease the situation of households in response to rising electricity prices.

Over the past few months, the price of electricity for household needs has risen by about 50% and is testing the ability of Greeks to cover costs. In response, the government decided to introduce measures to alleviate the situation of households.

Energy Minister Costas Skrekas has announced the introduction of special packages to reduce prices. The government is taking on raising electricity prices regardless of the supplier.

The measures will take effect from today, and the compensatory reduction will be calculated at the current price in the next electricity bill. This applies to all users of single-phase electricity, regardless of how many bills they receive per person – a house, cottage and other real estate.

The decrease is also not related to the volume of electricity consumption, according to the BNR.

This measure will last until the end of the year, and it is expected that prices will be regulated during this period.