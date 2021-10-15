Greece flooded: authorities impose emergency measures due to storm Balos (Video)

HomeGREECEGreece flooded: authorities impose emergency measures due to storm Balos (Video)
Gleb Parfenenko
Heavy rain and a new storm on Balos that hit Greece caused problems in many parts of the country, and Athens residents were warned to avoid unnecessary travel, while several central boulevards and part of the school were flooded.

According to a video posted on social media, elementary school students in the Athens area were evacuated from a flooded barn after teachers used benches to build a bridge over which children reached the main school building.

According to the decision of the prefect in the Attica region, mostly Athens, all schools in the region are closed this afternoon, and in addition, depending on weather conditions, it will be decided tomorrow whether they will work.

Traffic has been temporarily suspended on several boulevards of Athens, which are flooded annually due to heavy rains.

In the Attica area alone, the fire service received more than 200 requests for medical assistance.

At today’s regular press briefing, Greek government spokesman Yannis Economou stressed that the government’s priority is to protect human lives and property. He noted that at the current meetings of the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection with the competent authorities, it was decided that local authorities should immediately inform citizens to avoid, especially at night, basements or places where there have been floods in the past; to activate the number 112; all civil defense, fire, police, armed forces and ambulance forces must be in reserve so that they can intervene in a timely manner if necessary, and since yesterday operational centers have been operating in different parts of the country.

