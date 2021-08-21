HomeGERMANYMerkel expresses confidence in Lachet's candidacy for chancellor
Gleb Parfenenko
DW

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stated that she is deeply convinced of the candidacy of Armin Lachet for the post of his successor, AFP reports with reference to BTA.

“It has always been important for him to put private and inalienable dignity first. I am deeply convinced that by such behavior he will serve the Germans as Chancellor, “Merkel said at a pre-election rally in Berlin. German Conservatives’ election campaign on September 26.

Lachet himself will address the event at the Tempodrome conference center today, and Marcus Zoder, the leader of the Christian Social Union, which is Merkel’s partner in the Bavarian coalition of the Merkel Christian Democratic Union, is also expected to speak.

Armin Lashet / Getty

Zoder also tried hard to run for Merkel, but in the end the Conservatives chose Lachet, who is a centrist. However, so far he has failed to inspire or impress voters. He also made several blunders during the election campaign, including failing to convince voters that they could trust him to resolve crises such as the catastrophic floods in West Germany in July.

Marcus Zoder / Getty

Polls show that only 23 percent support the Conservatives, and about 20 percent support the Social Democrats and the Greens, which portends a competitive election, reminds the AP.

