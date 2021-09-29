The EU no longer guarantees membership in the Western Balkans

The European Union has serious concerns about the reaction of member states and can no longer guarantee the future membership of the six Balkan countries, according to information from four diplomats.

The summit of EU and Balkan leaders on October 6, a turning point in the EU’s strategy to join the bloc of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and northern Macedonia, will be marked by growing tensions on the Kosovo-Serbia border.

At the summit, the EU plans to reiterate its promises made 18 years ago to demonstrate “unconditional support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans.” This is stated in the demo version of the summit declaration, written on September 11 and received by Reuters. This declaration passed at least two rounds of negotiations without any consent.

EU countries do not disclose their position, but rich northern countries such as Denmark, France and the Netherlands fear the same outcome as “the hasty accession of Romania and Bulgaria in 2007” and the poorly managed migration of Eastern European workers to Britain, which has set many Britons up. against the EU.

Bulgaria opposes the accession of Northern Macedonia over a historical dispute.

Even if a common language is finally found, these problems reflect the paralysis of the EU’s plan to establish a “circle of friends” from Ukraine to Tunisia, which offers closer ties between countries for trade and mutual assistance.