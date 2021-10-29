Popular tourist attractions of Spain, Italy and Croatia, which may soon sink under water

A new study has shown that dozens of indispensable European monuments could sink underwater due to climate change. Rising sea levels could affect the leaders in tourists in Spain, Italy, Croatia and even England.

A Climate Central study found that if carbon emissions remain at three degrees, many communities and cities could disappear underwater. Which tourist cities are at risk in Europe?

The Spanish city of Seville risks losing a beautiful area of ​​Spain due to climate change.

The network of canals of the square with its many idyllic bridges would be a thing of the past if the Plaza went under water.

Sicily also risks losing one of its most famous landmarks due to climate change.

Catania Cathedral was built in 1078, although it was destroyed and rebuilt three times due to earthquakes and the eruption of Mount Etna.

Today, tourists flock to admire the incredible Baroque cathedral with its intricate stonework and 17th-century paintings.

A study by Climate Central shows that this cathedral could be lost if global warming continues at its current pace.

Croatia is fast becoming one of the favorite destinations of British tourists due to its stunning scenery and impressive cities.

However, in the coming years, one of the country’s most famous ancient monuments may be lost due to climate change.

Diocletian’s Palace in Split risks disappearing underwater if sea levels continue to rise at current speeds.

The Roman palace was built in the 4th century and today remains the main attraction of Croatia.

It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979 and is a major tourist attraction, especially after it was used as a place in the HBO epic series Game of Thrones.

Benjamin Strauss, CEO and Chief Research Fellow of Climate Central, said: “The decisions we are making in Glasgow and the actions we are taking in this decade will span hundreds and thousands of years.

“This group will be remembered for what they chose: did you choose a prosperous future with a favorable climate or did you prefer to drown the coastal areas of the world?”

