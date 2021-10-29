HomeCulturePopular tourist attractions of Spain, Italy and Croatia, which may soon sink...
CultureInternational organizationsEU

Popular tourist attractions of Spain, Italy and Croatia, which may soon sink under water

Gleb Parfenenko
Зміна клімату може вплинути на багато великих міст Європи (Зображення: GETTY)
Flooded pantheon in Rome, Italy - digital manipulation climate change concept.
Улюблене місце туристів, Іспанська площа прикрашена гарною андалузькою плиткою. (Зображення: GETTY)
A favorite place of tourists, the Spanish Steps are decorated with beautiful Andalusian tiles. (Image: GETTY)

A new study has shown that dozens of indispensable European monuments could sink underwater due to climate change. Rising sea levels could affect the leaders in tourists in Spain, Italy, Croatia and even England.

A Climate Central study found that if carbon emissions remain at three degrees, many communities and cities could disappear underwater. Which tourist cities are at risk in Europe?

The Spanish city of Seville risks losing a beautiful area of ​​Spain due to climate change.

The network of canals of the square with its many idyllic bridges would be a thing of the past if the Plaza went under water.

Sicily also risks losing one of its most famous landmarks due to climate change.

Catania Cathedral was built in 1078, although it was destroyed and rebuilt three times due to earthquakes and the eruption of Mount Etna.

Today, tourists flock to admire the incredible Baroque cathedral with its intricate stonework and 17th-century paintings.

Popular tourist attractions of Spain, Italy and Croatia, which may soon sink under water
St. Agatha’s Cathedral in Catania

A study by Climate Central shows that this cathedral could be lost if global warming continues at its current pace.

Croatia is fast becoming one of the favorite destinations of British tourists due to its stunning scenery and impressive cities.

However, in the coming years, one of the country’s most famous ancient monuments may be lost due to climate change.

Diocletian’s Palace in Split risks disappearing underwater if sea levels continue to rise at current speeds.

The Roman palace was built in the 4th century and today remains the main attraction of Croatia.

It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979 and is a major tourist attraction, especially after it was used as a place in the HBO epic series Game of Thrones.

Палац Діоклетіана у місті Спліт, Хорватія
Diocletian’s Palace in Split, Croatia

Benjamin Strauss, CEO and Chief Research Fellow of Climate Central, said: “The decisions we are making in Glasgow and the actions we are taking in this decade will span hundreds and thousands of years.

“This group will be remembered for what they chose: did you choose a prosperous future with a favorable climate or did you prefer to drown the coastal areas of the world?”

The Queen will no longer be present at COP26 after advice to relax, but will join the video delegates at some point.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will take part in climate protests in Glasgow during COP26. It will be joined by other campaign participants.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International