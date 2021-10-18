HomeRUSSIARussia talked about the liquidation of Ukraine as a state, so that...
RUSSIAUKRAINE

Russia talked about the liquidation of Ukraine as a state, so that there would be peace in Donbass

Gleb Parfenenko
Russia talked about the liquidation of Ukraine as a state, so that there would be peace in Donbass
Conflict between Ukraine and Russia, male fists - governments conflict concept

Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the President of Russia, said in an interview with Ukraine.ru about a radical way to establish peace in Donbass.

He noted that in modern conditions it makes no sense to expect Kyiv to implement the Minsk agreements, as the Ukrainian authorities are “devoid of subjectivity,” they are under Western control. But at the same time, he said, there is a way to establish peace in the Donbass.

“The best way would be to liquidate Ukraine itself as a state. It would be better not only for Russia and the people of Donbass, but also for the citizens of Ukraine themselves, for those who live there, “Bezpalko insisted.

At the same time, he pointed to the deteriorating living conditions of Ukrainians. In particular, he stressed, there is a degradation of government agencies, infrastructure, medicine, industry and education.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International