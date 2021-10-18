Russia talked about the liquidation of Ukraine as a state, so that there would be peace in Donbass

Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the President of Russia, said in an interview with Ukraine.ru about a radical way to establish peace in Donbass.

He noted that in modern conditions it makes no sense to expect Kyiv to implement the Minsk agreements, as the Ukrainian authorities are “devoid of subjectivity,” they are under Western control. But at the same time, he said, there is a way to establish peace in the Donbass.

“The best way would be to liquidate Ukraine itself as a state. It would be better not only for Russia and the people of Donbass, but also for the citizens of Ukraine themselves, for those who live there, “Bezpalko insisted.

At the same time, he pointed to the deteriorating living conditions of Ukrainians. In particular, he stressed, there is a degradation of government agencies, infrastructure, medicine, industry and education.