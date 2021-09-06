The EU continues sanctions against Russia for undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty

Tomorrow, the ambassadors of the European Union will extend diplomatic sanctions against Russia for six months for undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

This information was confirmed by the Brussels correspondent of the Polish Radio Beata Pomecka, EU diplomats.

This means that by mid-September, 177 people will be banned from entering the EU and blocked by money in European banks.

The blacklist includes Crimean separatists who undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as Russian politicians and the military, including several close associates of President Vladimir Putin. The restrictions also apply to 44 companies whose assets will still be frozen in the Community.

These sanctions were introduced in March 2014 and are extended every six months without discussion, as they do not cause controversy. In mid-2014, the EU also imposed economic restrictions. Since then, they have also been updated every six months. In the past, there have been voices from countries that maintain close ties with Russia, with a request to ease or end sanctions, but at the moment the position of states that support Moscow in violating international law prevails.