Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel today that the EU continues to discriminate against Crimean people, Reuters reported, citing the Kremlin.

Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014. This led to Western sanctions against her.

Most countries in the world consider Crimea part of Ukraine, and Kyiv wants it back.

“It is noteworthy that the EU continues to pursue a discriminatory policy against the people of the peninsula,” Putin said in a telephone conversation with Charles Michel, according to the Kremlin’s press service. She did not provide more details.