Nord Stream 2 called “strategic mistake”

The head of the Polish government Mateusz Morawiecki called the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline wrong. As an argument, politicians cited rising gas prices.

“I have a very bad attitude to this Russian-German project and consider it a strategic mistake. This can be confirmed by rising gas prices, “said the Polish Prime Minister at a press conference. He added that the country has always opposed the construction of Nord Stream-2 and tried to prevent its completion.

In July, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydach claimed that the Gazprom project would harm Central and Eastern Europe and undermine the unity of the European Union (EU). According to the official, it would be better if he remained inactive. However, on September 10, the pipeline was completed. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau had to accept defeat in the confrontation with Nord Stream 2 and call on EU countries to unite to avoid potential risks.