In an article for Politico, columnist America Hernandez said that there are three “obstacles” to the launch of Nord Stream-2.

The author of the material noted that the construction of the gas pipeline has already been completed. However, its operator will have to carry out technical work, which, in her opinion, can take up to three months.

“Now it is necessary to clean the offshore sections of the pipeline, after which it is necessary to check for leaks and other potential problems,” Hernandez wrote.

The publicist clarified that Nord Stream-2 must obtain a safety certificate from an independent and internationally recognized organization.

In an interview with the publication, Republican Senator James Rich said that any foreign company that will participate in the inspection of the pipeline will be subject to US sanctions.

“The administration knows this is the case, and it must take decisive action before it is too late,” Rich said.

Hernandez concluded that the German Federal Network Agency should confirm that the pipeline meets the requirements of the European Union.

The observer also stressed that the German regulator could issue a temporary permit if it believes that high gas prices and small stocks in the warehouse threaten Germany’s energy security on the eve of winter.