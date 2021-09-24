The European Union condemned Russia for cyberattacks and interference in democratic processes in its member states. At the request of Poland, a statement on this matter was published by the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell on behalf of the European capitals. He called on the Moscow authorities to comply with the norms of responsible behavior in cyberspace.

The head of EU diplomacy wrote that some member states have observed malicious cyber activities called Ghostwriter and linking them to Russia.

“Such actions are unacceptable because they threaten our integrity and security, democratic values ​​and principles, as well as the foundations of our democracies,” said Josep Borrell. He added that malicious cyber attacks target parliamentarians, government officials, politicians, journalists and civil society representatives in the European Union.

These include access to computer systems, personal accounts and data theft. “These actions are contrary to the norms of responsible behavior in cyberspace and are aimed at undermining our democratic institutions through disinformation and manipulation of information,” wrote Josep Borrell.

The head of EU diplomacy announced that discussions on this issue will be held between the member states and that the EU will consider further steps.