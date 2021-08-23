EU will adhere to the policy of non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea – head of the Council of Europe

The European Union will continue to adhere to the policy of non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

The head of the European Council Charles Michel said this in Kiev during his speech at the founding summit of the international “Crimean Platform”, Unian reports.

“I am present in Kiev to confirm the unchanging position of the European Union: we do not recognize the annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by Russia. We will continue our policy of non-recognition of the annexation of the peninsula. We will continue to oppose any violations of international law. Such illegal actions threaten confidence and peace. We see confirmation of this, which has been going on since 2014,” Michel stressed.

Our goal is to ensure that the annexation never becomes legitimate, Michel stressed.

He recalled that since 2014, more than 16 billion euros have been provided to Ukraine.

The President of the European Council stressed that the issue of Crimea should occupy a special place on the international agenda. According to him, it is necessary to attract broad international support for the integrity of Ukraine and non-recognition of the Russian annexation of Crimea.

Michel also expressed concern about the militarization of Crimea. “We must resist Russia’s attempts to forcibly integrate the peninsula into its borders,” he said.

According to him, all destructive actions of the Russian Federation in Crimea must be stopped.