Brussels: EU ambassadors want longer sanctions against Russia

Yevhenii Podolskyi

As the correspondent of Polish radio Beata Plomecka in Brussels found out, there is an agreement of the EU ambassadors to extend diplomatic sanctions against Russia for aggression against Ukraine for six months. For the restrictions to take effect, formal agreement from EU ministers is still required, which is due later this week.

Sanctions include EU travel bans and blocked financial assets in Europe. Crimean separatists who undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as Russian politicians and the military, including several close associates of President Vladimir Putin, will remain on the black list until mid-March.

There are 177 people in total. In addition, 44 companies will have frozen assets in the EU.

In the past, there have been calls for a reduction or suspension of sanctions. The current economic restrictions are in effect until the end of January.

