Belarus is pushing Afghan migrants to cross the border into Poland

A group of 32 migrants from Afghanistan has been trapped between the Belarusian-Polish border for two weeks now, as the Polish authorities do not allow them to enter the country and the Belarusian authorities deny them return.

Thus, Poland blames Belarus for detaining migrants across the border and creating a humanitarian crisis, calling it a dirty game by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

To keep everything under control, Poland deployed hundreds of soldiers at the border, and about 100 more were sent to Afghanistan to help Afghans working in Polish missions.

Regarding the situation, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he sympathized with the migrants, saying they were being used by Lukashenko as a tool to create unrest in Europe.

In response to the current situation with migrants, the non-governmental organization Fundacja Ocalenie, which translates as the Rescue Fund, sent several activists to the border near the village of Usnarz-Surma. As part of its activities, members of the foundation provided migrants with everything they needed: sleeping bags, food and tents.

The people who took part in the action called the situation scandalous and inhumane, emphasizing that according to Polish law, every migrant has the right to seek legal protection.

In addition, the foundation continues to work actively on social networks, opposing such injustice.

With the exception of Poland, a similar situation has developed in Lithuania. After the country declared a state of emergency due to the large number of migrants arriving in the country via Belarus, the country decided to build a barrier to prevent the illegal entry of migrants into the country.

The decision to set such a barrier was confirmed by the Lithuanian Prime Minister herself, emphasizing that more than 1,000 migrants trying to enter the Baltic country are on the border between Lithuania and Belarus.

Illegal travel to the two countries mentioned above, as well as to Latvia, has become widespread since the European Union decided to impose sanctions on Lukashenko in response to the escalation of serious human rights violations.