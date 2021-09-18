Kosovo abolishes tuition fees at state universities

The Kosovo government is abolishing tuition fees at state universities.

From October 1, students will study at universities for free.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced the government’s decision on Friday, saying education is “a universal human right and should be accessible to all.”

The decision applies to bachelor’s and master’s programs. Previously, tuition fees at public universities were € 25 per semester for undergraduate programs and € 150 per semester for master’s programs.

Although doctoral students were not included in the decision, Kurti said they would receive other benefits. Currently, the doctoral fee is 500 euros per semester.

The Prime Minister of Kosovo added that this decision will increase students’ interest in learning and promote social equality.