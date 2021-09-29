HomeInternational organizationsEUThe EU has begun talks with Serbia and Kosovo on resolving the...
The EU has begun talks with Serbia and Kosovo on resolving the crisis

Gleb Parfenenko
The EU has begun talks in Brussels with representatives of Serbia and Kosovo on splitting the regime to resolve the crisis in the region.

EU Special Representative for the Western Balkans Myroslav Laychak wrote about this on Twitter.

“This morning I had two separate meetings with the main negotiators of Kosovo and Serbia to discuss ways to resolve the current crisis. We will continue our talks during the day,” he wrote.

