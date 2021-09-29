The EU has begun talks with Serbia and Kosovo on resolving the crisis

The EU has begun talks in Brussels with representatives of Serbia and Kosovo on splitting the regime to resolve the crisis in the region.
EU Special Representative for the Western Balkans Myroslav Laychak wrote about this on Twitter.
“This morning I had two separate meetings with the main negotiators of Kosovo and Serbia to discuss ways to resolve the current crisis. We will continue our talks during the day,” he wrote.
This morning, I had two separate meetings with the Chief negotiators of Kosovo and Serbia to discuss ways to solve the current crisis. We will continue our discussions throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/PktLJxLk3R
— Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) September 29, 2021