Kosovo and Serbia are on the brink of chaos. After clashes in the divided city of Mitrovica, Serbian President Alexander Vucic threatened to take action. He issued a 24-hour ultimatum to NATO forces to intervene.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused Pristina of a series of targeted attacks on ethnic Serbs in Kosovo. He said Belgrade would do everything possible to protect them.

“It is impossible to give up, we will continue to fight. We will protect our people. How? I hope you will never have to find out,” he said.

Vucic’s words were sparked by clashes between a group of Serbs and Kosovo police during an anti-smuggling raid in northern Kosovska Mitrovica. One ethnic Serb was killed during the escalation, further escalating tensions. The Kosovo authorities categorically deny that their operation was directed against any nationality.