The EU allocates 14.2 billion euros to candidate countries

European Union member states have given the green light to provide € 14.2 billion in financial assistance to countries participating in the enlargement process. The beneficiaries are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Montenegro.

The approved funds for the period 2021-2027 will work for the future membership of the EU, and their spending will depend on certain conditions. The amount of funds for individual countries will depend on the quality and intensity of their efforts on the road to the EU.

Particular attention will be paid to the necessary administrative, legal and economic reforms related to respect for the rule of law and fundamental rights; with the work of democratic institutions and public administration, as well as to achieve economic success and competitiveness. The money will also be used to support civil society.

The parameters of financial assistance may change in the face of a clear lack of progress in reforms. According to an official statement from the union, the EU will also work to avoid inequalities in the country’s funding.