HomeDENMARK1,500 dolphins have been killed in the Faroe Islands
DENMARK

1,500 dolphins have been killed in the Faroe Islands

Gleb Parfenenko
1,500 dolphins have been killed in the Faroe Islands

Authorities in the Faroe Islands will review the rules for hunting dolphins after killing more than 1,500 individuals, according to a press release published on the website of the regional government.

Earlier, on September 12, 2021, a traditional hunt for Atlantic white-sided dolphins took place in the Faroe Islands. Participants killed 1,428 animals – a record number in history.

In the Faroe Islands, traditional dolphin hunting has been allowed since 1584, but the slaughter in September 2021 was illegal and many of its members were unlicensed.

After the massacre, the media began publishing photos of animal corpses on the beach, and protests began among locals and mass outrage spread around the world.

“We take this issue very seriously. We will look closely at dolphin hunting and what role it should play in Faroese society. The government has decided to start revising the rules for catching Atlantic white-fronted dolphins,” said Bardur A. Steig Nielsen, the prime minister. Faroe Islands.

The government added that the dolphin killing incident had raised a number of important issues, including the number of individuals allowed to be hunted at one time and the methods of hunting them.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastpandemicKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International