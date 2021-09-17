1,500 dolphins have been killed in the Faroe Islands

Authorities in the Faroe Islands will review the rules for hunting dolphins after killing more than 1,500 individuals, according to a press release published on the website of the regional government.

Earlier, on September 12, 2021, a traditional hunt for Atlantic white-sided dolphins took place in the Faroe Islands. Participants killed 1,428 animals – a record number in history.

In the Faroe Islands, traditional dolphin hunting has been allowed since 1584, but the slaughter in September 2021 was illegal and many of its members were unlicensed.

After the massacre, the media began publishing photos of animal corpses on the beach, and protests began among locals and mass outrage spread around the world.

“We take this issue very seriously. We will look closely at dolphin hunting and what role it should play in Faroese society. The government has decided to start revising the rules for catching Atlantic white-fronted dolphins,” said Bardur A. Steig Nielsen, the prime minister. Faroe Islands.

The government added that the dolphin killing incident had raised a number of important issues, including the number of individuals allowed to be hunted at one time and the methods of hunting them.