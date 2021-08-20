Magnitsky’s law in force: the United States imposed new sanctions against Cuban officials

According to world news agencies, the US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on three Cuban officials who, according to him, took part in the suppression of protests in the country on July 11.

The sanctions are provided for by the Magnitsky Act, which freezes the assets of people who the United States believes are involved in human rights abuses and prohibits Americans from doing business with them.

The sanctions targeted the head of the Operational Directorate of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba and one of the chiefs of the General Staff, Major General Roberto Lerga Sotolongo, the head of the central unit of the Cuban army, Major General Andres Laureano Gonzalez Brito, and Abeleldo Hiezleri.

This is the fourth sanctions against Cubans by the United States since the protests began in Cuba.

Source: today