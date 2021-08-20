HomeCUBAMagnitsky's law in force: the United States imposed new sanctions against Cuban...
CUBAPoliticsUSA

Magnitsky’s law in force: the United States imposed new sanctions against Cuban officials

Вони згідно Закону Магнітського

Gleb Parfenenko
Magnitsky's law in force: the United States imposed new sanctions against Cuban officials
Photo: AP / BTA

According to world news agencies, the US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on three Cuban officials who, according to him, took part in the suppression of protests in the country on July 11.

The sanctions are provided for by the Magnitsky Act, which freezes the assets of people who the United States believes are involved in human rights abuses and prohibits Americans from doing business with them.

The sanctions targeted the head of the Operational Directorate of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba and one of the chiefs of the General Staff, Major General Roberto Lerga Sotolongo, the head of the central unit of the Cuban army, Major General Andres Laureano Gonzalez Brito, and Abeleldo Hiezleri.

This is the fourth sanctions against Cubans by the United States since the protests began in Cuba.

Source: today

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweatherEntry rulesvaccinefireearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International