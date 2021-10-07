HomeCHINAThe CIA is setting up a department to deal with calls from...
The CIA is setting up a department to deal with calls from China

Gleb Parfenenko
The US Central Intelligence Agency has announced that it is creating a new unit, fully focused on China and the threats it poses to the national security of the United States, according to Reuters.

The so-called mission of the Chinese Mission Center is to “work against the global challenge of the People’s Republic of China, which affects all areas of the Office’s mission,” the CIA said in a statement.

Intelligence Director William Burns stressed that the threat came from the Chinese government, not the Chinese people. According to him, the emergence of a new unit will unite all CIA activities related to China. The Mission China Center will further strengthen the collective work on “the greatest geopolitical threat of the 21st century – the increasingly conflicting Chinese government,” he said.

Burns added that the CIA was failing to shift its focus from “aggressive Russia, provocative North Korea and hostile Iran.”

