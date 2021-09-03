Iranian embassy denies attack on Bulgaria, accuses US of state terrorism

The Iranian embassy in Sofia has categorically denied allegations in a CIA report that the country’s elite special forces were preparing a terrorist attack in Bulgaria.

“We believe that the allegations in the report are the result of falsification and conspiracy aimed at psychological warfare, the destruction of the image of Iran and the Iranians, pressure and a mixture of fantasies and false accusations that have never been documented, and the Bulgarian authorities have not confirmed these allegations.” it is said in the official response of the embassy to the media.

According to the Iranian embassy, ​​it is paradoxical that false accusations are made by a country that “in the last century under false pretenses intervened in at least 55 independent countries.”

“The United States is the largest sponsor of state terrorism in the world, supporting at least eight well-known terrorist groups with a difficult and bloody past in Western Asia, Europe and Latin America since the 1960s,” the Iranian embassy said in a response.

The embassy said that ISIS is a shining example of American state terrorism.