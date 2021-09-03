HomeBULGARIAIranian embassy denies attack on Bulgaria, accuses US of state terrorism
BULGARIAIRANUSA

Iranian embassy denies attack on Bulgaria, accuses US of state terrorism

Доповідь ЦРУ спрямований на психологічну війну, заявляє посольство Ірану в Софії.

Gleb Parfenenko
Iranian embassy denies attack on Bulgaria, accuses US of state terrorism

The Iranian embassy in Sofia has categorically denied allegations in a CIA report that the country’s elite special forces were preparing a terrorist attack in Bulgaria.

“We believe that the allegations in the report are the result of falsification and conspiracy aimed at psychological warfare, the destruction of the image of Iran and the Iranians, pressure and a mixture of fantasies and false accusations that have never been documented, and the Bulgarian authorities have not confirmed these allegations.” it is said in the official response of the embassy to the media.

According to the Iranian embassy, ​​it is paradoxical that false accusations are made by a country that “in the last century under false pretenses intervened in at least 55 independent countries.”

“The United States is the largest sponsor of state terrorism in the world, supporting at least eight well-known terrorist groups with a difficult and bloody past in Western Asia, Europe and Latin America since the 1960s,” the Iranian embassy said in a response.

The embassy said that ISIS is a shining example of American state terrorism.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International