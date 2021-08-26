Secret CIA and Pentagon evacuation operations from Afghanistan

The CIA and the US military are conducting covert operations to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan using helicopters and infantry, TASS reported, citing the Wall Street Journal.

According to officials, the operations began in recent days and are being conducted with the help of reconnaissance helicopters.

The military is part of Kabul as part of missions involving allies such as Britain and France.

The goal is to evacuate citizens of these countries, green card holders and Afghans who have special visas to work with the military.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin said the United States would use all diplomatic means and all material support to help those who want to leave Afghanistan after August 31.