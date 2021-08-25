The coronavirus has leaked from the lab: the CIA report is disappointing

The US intelligence report on the origin of the new coronavirus has no definite conclusions, several local media outlets reported, quoted by AFP.

The agency notes that the document commissioned by President Joe Biden does not provide an answer to this delicate issue, which is a source of tension between the United States and China.

In late May, Biden asked to “redouble its efforts” US intelligence, which at the time could not say whether the coronavirus that appeared in Wuhan in late 2019, of animal origin or originated from a laboratory in a Chinese city and find the answer to the secret for 90 days.

The Washington Post writes that the US president received this top-secret report yesterday, but did not give an unequivocal answer. Despite research and analysis, the U.S. intelligence community has failed to unite around a single hypothesis.

The long-rejected theory that the new coronavirus leaked as a result of a crash from a laboratory in Wuhan has long been part of the debate in the United States. More and more scientists are calling for a deeper study of the issue, says the BTA, citing AFP.

China, which categorically rejects the hypothesis of the laboratory origin of the virus, accuses the United States of spreading “conspiracy theories.” To date, the new pathogen has killed nearly 4.5 million people.