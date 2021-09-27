China has threatened the first nuclear strike on the United States through the AUKUS alliance

Former UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Sha Tsukan has called on the Chinese authorities to take a more aggressive stance against the backdrop of US action, writes the Daily Mail.

According to the diplomat, Beijing should abandon the policy of non-use of nuclear weapons and defend the new alliances created by Washington. In particular, we are talking about the AUKUS alliance between the United States, Australia and Britain: it demonstrates the growing military presence of these countries in the neighborhood of China, said Tsukang.

He also noted that Beijing’s current policy, which has been in place since the 1960s, has given it “moral authority.” However, this is not true: at least until China agrees with the United States that neither side will use nuclear weapons first.