Russian opposition leader Dmitry Gudkov has fled to Bulgaria

“Believe me, what is happening in Bulgaria is much better than the reality in Russia,” Russian fugitive Dmitry Gudkov, a fugitive from Bulgaria, told Deutsche Welle.

“Putin’s power is the power of thieves,” the politician and former State Duma deputy told DW. He said he was detained on June 1 in Moscow. Grounds: he did not pay for the apartment for several years. He was released on June 3 without charge. Shortly afterwards, Gudkov left Russia. He is currently in Bulgaria, where his parents live.

Dmitry is the son of Gennady Gudkov, also a former Russian deputy and a fierce critic of the Kremlin. According to the younger, the political situation in Russia is deteriorating, and it is better for dissidents to wait for the impending turmoil abroad.

Source: DW, Dnes.bg.

