Scandal in Bosnia and Herzegovina: Director of Intelligence listened to the Attorney General

The Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) said it had received two criminal charges against BiH Intelligence and Security Agency Director Osman Mehmedagic for several crimes, including abuse of office, obstruction of justice and extortion.

The indictments against the director of the UBA also describe the illegal use of the agency’s funds, as well as illegal actions and measures and actions to monitor and monitor certain persons.

“On the basis of these allegations, the BiH prosecutor’s office opened two cases, which were handed over to the acting prosecutors of the Special Department for Combating Organized Crime, Economic Crimes and Corruption,” the statement said.

The BiH Prosecutor’s Office stressed that the statement was the result of an investigation by a number of media outlets related to the publication of an audio recording of Mehmedagic’s meeting with BiH Prosecutor General Gordana Tadic.

It is alleged that the recording was made illegally, ie Mehmedagic secretly recorded the meeting, and the APU claims that the recording does not belong to them, but to the BiH Prosecutor’s Office.