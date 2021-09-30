Belgium simplifies measures against COVID-19

From tomorrow, Belgium will abolish the requirement to wear masks in hotels, restaurants, cafes, shops and at work.

According to national statistics, to date, 85 percent of the country’s adult citizens have been vaccinated against COVID. The duty to wear masks will remain in hospitals, nursing homes, public transport, trains and train stations.

Without a mask, you will not be able to visit a specialist with whom it is impossible to maintain a safe distance of 1.5 meters, according to local media.

In Brussels and Liege, most of the benefits will not be applied due to the still large number of newly infected and fewer vaccinated. A health certificate is required in the capital from October to enter hotels, bars, restaurants and for admission to public events.