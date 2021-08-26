Mass fight of deputies in the Parliament of Armenia (VIDEO)

HomeARMENIAMass fight of deputies in the Parliament of Armenia (VIDEO)
The sitting of the Armenian parliament was interrupted today due to a fight between the deputies, AFP reports. During today’s parliamentary session, the opposition began throwing water bottles at Nikola Pashinyan, a member of parliament from the Civic Treaty party.

Incident escalated into a fight that forced the speaker of parliament to stop discussions and call the security service. Bottles of water and disinfectants were taken out of the hall.

The resumption of the meeting led to a second fight after an opposition lawmaker was interrupted by shouts from his critics. Then the deputy from Pashinyan’s party tried to strike the colleague on opposition that caused chaos. Several deputies were taken out by security guards, and one of them was hospitalized with an eye injury.

In Armenia, the defeat in last year’s conflict with Azerbaijan still causes great bitterness. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been severely criticized by the Armenian opposition over its military defeat. However, Pashinyan’s party won a landslide victory in the June snap parliamentary elections, which were called after months of protests.

