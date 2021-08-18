HomeAFGHANISTANWhite House: The Taliban guaranteed safe access to Kabul airport
AFGHANISTAN

White House: The Taliban guaranteed safe access to Kabul airport

У Вашингтоні очікують, що "Талібан" буде дотримуватися взятих на себе зобов'язань

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Taliban officials have assured the United States that they will not prevent civilians seeking to leave the Afghan capital from safe travel to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. This was stated by US President’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“We expect them to live up to that commitment,” Sullivan told a White House briefing.

According to him, Washington is also studying information about cases of beatings of people who tried to enter the airport at checkpoints set by the Taliban.

Sullivan declined to say whether the United States recognizes the Taliban-led Afghan government. He noted that it would be “premature” to comment on this topic, as the government has not yet been formed.

“Ultimately, the Taliban must show the rest of the world who they are and how they intend to act. The Taliban’s track record is not good, but it is too early to resolve this issue,” the White House adviser said.

